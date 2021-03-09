Dr. David August 24 Part 3

Dr. David August 24 Part 2
KARK
Dr. David talks about how to avoid falling and answers caller questions.
The dr.david show... it's time to take your health questions.
First up we have.sherry from little rock-what is the difference between muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy?
Mary from searcy--what is a non-flexible bladder or a stiff bladder?
Jackie from antoine -- what should i do about my hiatal hernia if surgery does not help?
3 the phone lines are open.
The number to call is (501)340-4922.
We'll be right
Dr. David talks about how to avoid falling and answers caller questions.
The big vote is just two days away and everyone is talking about the campaign for the Republican nomination in the 8th..