What is the Latest on Zika?

Something else to be aware of is the zika virus.

And utah, at least eight people have been infected with zika and that includes a pregnant woman in weaver county.

They all got the virus outside of our state.

But in florida, mosquitos with the virus are there.

So far more than 40 people have caught zika in florida and health experts say they expect that number to rise.

Abc7 news chief and editor is now joining us live.

What is being done in florida to stop the zika virus?

>> all comes down to trying to get rid of mosquitos.

So they're asking the community to take action and get rid of free standing water and repair their screens and they've been going door to door spraying locally and they've even implemented aerial spraying over the communities having that local transmission to try and cut down on this spread.

>> and have they made a dent in the coverage for the prevention?

>> well, they have but here is the thing.

There are 30 states that have the mosquito that could spread zika and there have been already over 2,000 cases of zika in the united states.

Continental u.s. from people who have travelled overseas.

So we're going to see more clusters like this.

They could occur in many places.

Texas, louisiana, very likely.

Unlike until utah but even in utah you've had some travel related cases and you can see spread sexually there.

So it's a situation where everyone needs to take it seriously and take actions.

>> you mentioned the travel, how these clusters can pop up.

Wheat the latest with the travel restrictions people are being warned against right now?

>> well, domestically in the united states, the cdc has put out an advisory for pregnant women about travel to the miami area.

And they recommend that women who are pregnant should avoid that travel if they can.

For people that live in the areas, it's about avoiding mosquito bites and there are 60 other countries and territories outside of the continental u.s. that have travel advisories so if you're going overseas and you are pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant, look at that, look at the latest from the cdc how to avoid mosquito bites and in some places that you probably shouldn't go.

>> if we want to avoid getting bit, the zika virus, what's the one thing we need to remember to protect ourselves?

>> well, if you're travelling to a place where it's spreading, you want to be sleeping indoors in a place that has screens or air conditioning.

That will help a lot.

You want to use one of the recommended mosquito repellants and the epa have those.

I like ones with deet.

There are other ones as well that are approved.

You can cover up, though, many places if you're going and it's really hot, it's pretty impractical to think about wearing long pants and long shirts.

But those measures are important.

Realize this mosquito bites during the day as well as at night so you want to use that repellant all day long and if you're in a place where you're using sunscreen, put the sunscreen on first, repellant has to go on top of that.

The abc news chief health and medical editor, i appreciate you being with us