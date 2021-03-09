VA Healthcare

Discussion is ahead.

North mississippi is home to thousands of military veterans ... and like others across the country, they've been through highs and lows of health care service and other benefits through the veterans administration... congress and new leadership has promised to improve.

As wtva's cody long tells us, the v-a is going on the road to get feedback from the men and women who depend on those services.

Larry webber is one of about a dozen veterans demanding improvements to health care at a public input session today.

"i love my country..i served in the united states navy from 1982 to 89."

This stop at the vfw in columbus is one of several the sonny montgomery va medical center in jackson is making across the state.

And what they are hearing isn't always pretty...but that's the point ... "in order for the va to survive and thrive, we need to listen to the veterans."

At today's session, some veterans complained about the staff and their attitude...call it a poor bedside manner....new leadership at the jackson center is making a difference... "the people in jackson have changed direction and they're trying to serve the people better moving in a different direction."

Up and down east mississippi, veterans pose another unique problem...many go to tuscaloosa because it's closer..but are being told they can't receive some services there.

"the biggest concern here is the fact that it's difficult to get your care both in mississippi and alabama at the same time so that certainly is unique to this clinic, but we've heard that in meridian."

Va hospital officials say a large number of veterans are eligible for care but aren't taking advantage.

Getting them early could impove their health down thw road through preventive care.

They're encouraging veterans and homeless veterans to sign up before the need becomes desperate.

In columbus, cody long, wtva news.

Congressman trent kelly was there to offer his support and