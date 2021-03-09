Miss Gibson County Relinquishes Her Crown

There's a new "miss gibson county" after the former winner gives up her crown.

The gibson county fair board says madison will relinquished her crown monday.

Court documents show she was busted for misdemeanor marijuana possession in july.

Madeline cox, the second runner up, will now take over as the new miss gibson county.

A public meet and greet for cox is being planned.

First runner up kiersten brittingham declined the appointment - due to a scheduling conflict.

Will pleaded guilty monday and the court ordered her into a first offender program for six months.

Once she completes the program, the state will drop the charges.