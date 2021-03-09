Indiana Court Of Appeals Upholds Compton's Sentencing

A 200 year prison sentence has been upheld for the man found guilty of setting an apartment on fire - killing three people inside.

Christopher compton appealed that sentence - claiming he was deprived of due process because reporters were allowed to live-tweet updates during the trial.

Compton also argued the trial court was wrong in admitting evidence of his statements.

But the indiana court of appeals said compton couldn't prove prejudice on either of those claims. a jury convicted compton last september for the 2014 murders.

He received 90 years for the death of three year old jazmin - and 55 years each for the deaths of keri jones and donald lankford.