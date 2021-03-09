US Senate Candidate Jason Kander stops in Joplin

Turning now to your local election headquarters, a democratic candidate running for the missouri u.s. senate makes a stop in joplin.

Jason kander hosted a roundtable discussion with area entrepreneurs at jb's restaurant in downtown joplin.

Kander talked about how important small businesses are to the local economy.

He is running against republican incumbent senator roy blunt who also made a stop in webb city on tuesday.

Jason kander, u.s. senate candidate, "how important small business is to the community here in joplin.

And this is a great opportunity to highlight uh what folks are doing here and the importance of giving them support making sure that we are not putting bureaucracy or red tape in their way."

Kander plans to make a few more trips to our area before the election in november.