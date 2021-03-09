Safety and Security on Campus

Students tell KSPR they are taking steps to prevent future assaults.

Students at MSU react to a report about seven reported rapes at MSU during the fall of 2015.

Right now... students are back in classes at missouri state in springfield.

And safety is a top priority -- especially in light of how many students reported rape just last fall.

Kspr's matt buhrman is live at missouri state in springfield with more.

Matt?

Jerry -- here at msu -- seven students reported a rape, or sexual assault, last fall.

These blue lights right over here with an emergency dial -- and will connect you with police if there's ever a problem.

As students come back to campus this fall semester, three we spoke with, say there's one thing they all do for safety and security.

"as long as i have somebod walking with me at times i feel safe."

"i mean i don't really places alone, so there's that."

"try my best no to walk alone, by myself.

So it's just safety precaution."

Catherine buscato is a senior at missouri state in springfield.

She says hearing about seven reported rapes on campus last fall is disturbing.

:20 to :28 "it makes m think i need to be careful, and makes me try to be aware of my surroundings -- i just look around, and observe.

I bring my keys every time i walk alone especially in a parking structure.

Usually you can use your key as a weapon, and i hold it just in case."

Police sa sexual assaults on campus tend to happen between people who know each other, in dorm rooms or apartments.

They say if there is no clear and freely given consent -- any sexual contact is an assault.

Many students, like hannah chu, say these types of assaults -- start with interactions on campus.

:49 to :55 "any number i too many, on campus here i feel pretty safe so honestly i haven't had that much trouble with feeling unsafe, and being in that sort of situation."

"during the day feel pretty safe on campus, at night it's a little more weary at times.

"res life give them training on things to look out for and what to watch for and those types of things, and they do programs throughout the year on safety matters."

Tom johnson is th director of safety and transportation and says the university is adopting a program to promote safety.

The green dot program offers training to communities and students to encourage safety -- even intervene in small ways to stop an assault.

Johnson says there are other ways to stay safe.

1:18 to 1:22 "it doesn't hurt also to le people know where you're going, make sure you've got a charged cell phone.

I tell people to get a big loud whistle, because that way if something happens you can attract attention to yourself."

"i always have pepper spray i my bag or something with me just because you can never be too careful."

In addition to these emergency call posts -- other students say they talk on their cell phone when walking alone on campus at night -- as another way to prevent any sort of danger.

Jerry?

Matt buhrman, live this evening, thank you.

Safety officers also say -- be assertive about where your personal boundaries are, what's appropriate and what's not.

But if the other person continues to be aggressive -- try to run to someone for help,