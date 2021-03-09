Maumelle Burglaries

A string of burglaries in maumelle has police looking for suspects.

It's believed all the businesses were targeted by the same crooks.

Cheers restaurant, an insurance company, a nail salon -- plus an adult day care -- all the victims of burglaries or attempted break ins overnight.

Police believe all the cases are tied together.

They're all in the same general vicinity -- just off maumelle boulevard -- and police say crooks used similar tactics.

" "1326 ray owens, gm: "luckily they didn't touch any of my tenderloins or my ribeyes and didn't take any of our liquor which is surprising to me."

((kevin)) the general manager of "cheers" say the crooks tried to pry open the safe -- but were unsuccessful.

At the oasis adult day care -- two tvs, ipads and other electronics were taken -- but later recovered from a nearby wooded area.

Police say the suspects were not able to gain access to the nail salon orinsce