Woman’s Emporium Still in Business 26 Years Later

An old store was renovated into the Antique Emporium.

Her store was one of the first to open when the big push came to rejuvenate harlingen's downtown.

And 26-years later she's still loving what she loves to do.

In the early years, day's drugstore and diner was busting at the seams in downtown harlingen.

Nats june "i've been here 26 years, october..."

June ramirez and her husband now occupy the same building, they call it 'the antique emporium.'

When the malls came, most downtowns suffered across the country.

June ramirez/antique emporium "downtown then was kind of boarded up.

Even my store was boarded up."

But how times have changed.

She remembers starting with only 8-vendors and now she has over 20.

June ramirez "and i still have one of those vendors after 26 years."

Nats june "each has their own little section and they decorate it the way they want to.

And they do their own pricing."

You can find just about anything here.

But she does have a love for glass.

June ramirez "this one is the victorian.

And this is the pitcher and glassware they had at the time.

It's probably 100-years old.

This one, it's about ten, twenty years old, maybe and i call that brand new."

Nats june "this is some of the people's favorites."

For tony, he favors the vinyl records and calls it 'frank's collections.'

And he has found a new trend.

Tony ramirez/frank's collections "it's un-real.

Now we're talking people my age, their grandkids buying their kind of music."

June ramirez "i think that due to my husband's record collection our customer base is now 18- to-30."

"but do customers come in looking for a specific item?"

June ramirez "sometimes they know what they're looking for but sometimes ladies say, 'i just came here to relax and browse.'" nats june "this is the old pharmacy area.

Because she's beautiful."

They were among the first in the new downtown and almost 3-decades later they still love it.

June ramirez "antiques are history and i love the fact that history is coming into the store."

For channel five news, i'm rick diaz, con mi gente.