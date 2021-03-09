TECH TRENDS- APPLE YEARS LATER 08-25-16

Now, tech trends.

Comedian leslie jones' website has been taken down after hackers posted nude photos of her and personal information on her site.

This comes about a month after jones was hit with numerous hate comments on twitter, some racially charged.

After word came out about the apparent hack, many celebrities showed support for jones on social media.

=== hope solo is on her own, she's been suspended for six months from the women's national team.

U.s. soccer served up the suspension... for what it called "unacceptable" conduct at the olympic games in rio.

Solo apparently called the swedish team "a bunch of cowards."

=== note to vols fans.

Next time you see peyton manning, don't eat potato chips around him.

A clip from the n-f-l films documentary "the timeline: peyton manning's summer school" explains why.

You're killing me with that crunchin.

It's my lunch.

Why don't you just eat the bag.

Ha.

=== have you stopped playing pokemon go?

Millions have.

A data analysis firm shows a sharp decline in the number of the augmented reality game's players.

Axiom capital management's metric of the game's daily active users shows a peak of about 45 million on july 17.

By last tuesday, the number of daily active users was just over 30 million.

=== the boys from goodlettsville don't want to go home just yet.

After coming back from the brink of elimination, the tennessee team representing the southeast at the little league world series -- run ruled iowa wednesday 14-3.

If the team in yellow can beat the team from the great lakes tonight... they'll advance to the united states championship game on saturday.

Steve jobs announced his resignation from the company he founded five years ago -- and died just a few weeks later.

Jobs' mark on apple is forever, but current ceo tim cook has put his own stamp on the company.

Samuel burke looks at how cook has changed apple and the tech world.

