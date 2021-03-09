‘We had Saina’s support’: Parineeti Chopra, others at Saina trailer launch

The cast and crew of upcoming sports-biopic ‘Saina’ attended the trailer launch.

The trailer launch event was organized in Mumbai on March 8.

The trailer was released on the day of International Women’s Day.

Parineeti Chopra, director Amole Gupte and others were present.

The movie is based on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Chopra said though under ‘immense pressure’ to deliver, the team benefitted extensively with the access provided by Nehwal.

“We had full support of Saina.

She gave us access to her life.

I would call her, video call her and she would answer all my questions.

That way pressure management was better,” said Chopra.

“I already had the pressure to learn badminton, I couldn't have taken anything else.

I would've crumbled and wouldn't have been able to concentrate.

Doing 'Saina' is a challenge for me,” she added.

Watch the full video for more.