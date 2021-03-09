MSSU campus involvement

Resource office.

Area college students had a chance to see how they can get more involved in their school.

Missouri southern state university in joplin hosted a campus involvement day.

Dozens of organizations had a chance to set up on the oval for students to find out how they can sign up.

Everything from fraternities and sororities were on hand along with various clubs.

Organizers say this is a good way to get more involved on campus.

Craig gullett, mssu student activities, "great because it's a resume builder um it helps you develop your leadership skills.

It also helps you meet new friends and new people on campus."

If you would like to learn more about the various organization you can contact the mssu student activities