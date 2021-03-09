Week 1 Game of the Week Preview

Night blitz kicks off for the first time of season tomorrow night... and we're kicking off our game of the week with a splash... here's a look... brad cesak said, "the 2016 season starts off with a bang as the hooks hornets make the short trip west to meet up with the new boston lions.

Hooks is loaded with talent, headlined by montrell estel, but when you're playing in a rivalry game like this, none of that really matters."coach chris birdwell said, "our towns and our kids are real familiar with each other.

We play each other in basketball and football, and we're in all the same track meets.

So, that rivalry is still there.

We all know each other, and our kids are excited about the game."

Cesak said, "as for the lions, they're coming off a disappointing 1-9 season, but they return a ton of talent, including quarterback phillip sissons.

A lot of people are sleeping on the lions this season, but the best way to silence the critics would be a win, though it won't be an easy task."coach jamey thomas said, "they're coming in ranked pretty high in their classification, and i've seen them play last year in the playoffs.

So, i know they're very talented, but i feel good about this week, and our kids are really upbeat after our scrimmage with waskom."cesak said, "one thing's for certain.

Our game of the week is sure to be a big one."

