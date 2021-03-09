President Jimmy Carter In Memphis

"i pace myself" that's how soon to be 92-year-old - president jimmy carter - says he keeps active.

Katina: this week ... the nation's 39th president and his wife rosalynn ... are busy in north memphis ... putting hammers to nails during habitat for humanity's ... 2016 carter work project.

Brandon: local 24's brad broders spoke with the president one on one and joins us live.

Brad - i know president carter overcame some health issues in the last year .

That is local good news!

Brad: brandon and katina - he said his metabolism has responded well to cancer treatments - and as he promised in memphis last november - president carter returned this week in the bluff city - helping build homes and revive this community.

Nat pop "president carter, how are you?"

President jimmy carter said it's the foundation of memphis' volunteer spirit which made the decision to build and refurbish a total of 35 homes this week in the mid- south an easy one.

President jimmy carter "last november we came here and checked on the memphis habitat organization here and found it to be one of the best in the united states.

They do a wide range of services for poor people and older people."

The 91-year-old said these brand new homes sprouting up in a north memphis 'uptown' neighborhood will benefit the community in more ways than one.

President jimmy carter 'for this specific area of course it will be new homes for people who've never had one, but for the entire area it will be an inspiration of how to take care of their own houses."

Bjorna brantley/future homeowner "i never gave up."

Bjorna brantley is one of those first time homeowners benefitting from habitat for humanity's carter work project.

This week - she and volunteers are putting in dozens of hours of sweat equity for her future home on lot 4.

Bjorna brantley/future homeowner "despite all the negativity that's out here in memphis, going on everywhere, not just memphis, there's still some good people out here all over."

And it's that spirit of cooperation - of building and rehabbing communities from scratch - which keep these volunteers - and the nation's 39th president going strong.

President jimmy carter "the whole habitat idea is for each individual who may not ever have had a success in life to see that they can really do something, hard work and really accomplish something of themselves."

Brad: those moving into their homes should be inside by the holidays and will pay a mortgage...in addition to helping with construction.

Between this week's carter work project and other local memphis habitat projects - a total of 99 homes will be built or rehabbed in the bluff city this year.

Reporting live in north memphis - brad broders - local