Gallatin County police agencies launch school bus safety pro

Law enforcement agencies in Gallatin County have teamed up to launch a safety initiative with school districts and their bus systems.

There were solar, roofing, sidewalk, and parking lot projects.

Law enforcement agencies in gallatin county have teamed up to launch a safety initiative with school districts and their bus systems. this after complaints about car drivers failing to stop for busses.

N-b-c montana's josh kristianto has the report.

Natalia haynes has three children.

Two of them take the school bus to bozeman.

Sot natalia haynes, four corners resident 6 out 13 " think it's awesome.

We live out in four corners and the fact that we don't have to drive our kids into school every day is a benefit to us, definitely."

Haynes wants her children to be safe.

And so do gallatin county law enforcement agencies.

They've teamed up to combat a problem bus drivers have complained about for a while.

Sot amy brown, first student bus driver in 22 out 31 "i know that these buses that are on the busier streets like durston and baxter, they have many, many drive-bys, just people in a hurry and they aren't thinking."

By drive-bys... brown means people failing to stop when a school bus' stop sign and lights are flashing.

It creates a potentially dangerous situation when students cross the road.

Police are now introducing what's called the "cop-on-the-bus" program... and it's exactly what it sounds like.

An officer will ride one bus on a chosen route on designated days.

They'll be tasked with watching out for drivers who fail to stop when the bus unloads.

The officer would then call in these drivers to nearby patrol cars.

Standup josh kristianto, bozeman in 58 out 105 "police say they will b targeting certain bus routes in certain areas where they have had problems. these areas include streets like baxter lane in bozeman."

So pat mcarthur, montana highway patrol in 110 out 118 "i think it will be ver effective.

I think that when people realize that there's a police officer on that school bus, he saw you do this, this is why you're being stopped..

I think that the words going to spread really fast that it's happening."

Bozeman averages five to six failure to stop violations a day.

One bozeman bus route received 29 violations in one day.

The program is the first of its kind in montana.

It will begin on august 30th and will cover routes in the belgrade and bozeman public school