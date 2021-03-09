Makers of EpiPen Under Fire After Price Hike

Although they refuse to lower the price, they are making more options available to those who may have trouble affording the product.

The request would need approval by the city council and the zoning board of adjustment.

Terri buying an epipen for allergy sufferers in the area may have just gotten a little more expensive -- today you can buy the treamtent for a whopping 600 dollars.

Our leslie adami spoke with local health experts -- who say there's no reason it should be that high to begin with.

The pharmaceutical company that manufactures the life-saving emergency treatment "epipen" ha come under fire for its outrageous prices paulette rozneck, the student health services coordinator for the lubbock independent school district.

(:09 - :20) "unfortuantely it's really gooing to affect our parents with the price hike, some of the parents may not be able to afford the cost of the epipens for their students that go to school.

Most of the parents keep a pen with them and then give one for school so i don't know how that's going to affect them if they're going to be able to afford that."

In 2009 you could buy the two-pack carton for 100 dollars.

Since then -- the cost of an epipen pack has increased by a whopping 480 percent -- raising the price up to about 600 dollars -- melissa reeves, evans middle school nurse (:42 - :54) "that's horrible because parents even had difficulty paying for the price they were before the price increase because if you have a high detuctible insurance that leaves a lot of cash out of pocket."

After coming under fire for the price hike-- on thursday mylan stated that while they will not reduce the price -- they are offering opportunities to make it more afforable through a "savings card" -- but not just anyone can use it lauren cline, drug emporium pharmacist (1:11 - 1:16) "there's still a really large balance remainign for the patient unfortuantely.

If they are a patient that has government insurance, medicare, medicaid they can't use the coupon."

Pharmacists say however -- epipens should have never become that expensive lauren cline,