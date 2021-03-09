Ex-Jefe de Policía Recuerda Lucha Contra el Contrabando

La joya's former police chief.

He oversaw the department at the time pursuits were almost an everyday thing.

He says in many occasions the drug smugglers used spikes to try to stop them.

I this is one of many occasions drug smugglers threw spikes or caltrops as some people call them, to stop law enforcement from chasing after them.

The pursuit ended in a crash with several people being injured.

Geovanni hernandez saw his share of incidents like this one when he was la joya's police chief.

'every leader of every gang, every cartel member, especially leaders they take their jobs very seriously and as far as accomplishing their goals they do whatever it takes to achieve their mission.'

According to intelligence reports, this man, gumercindo 'el aguila' gamez villarreal was known by valley law enforcement for ordering members of his drug organization to do everything it took to disable police units.

It involved mostly using caltrops.

The idea was to stop the lawmen from pursuing the smugglers as they attempted to move their drugs through.

'yes he was known in the valley.

It came through different sources of information his name came across a couple of times especially when i was actually in charge of the la joya area and right now we heard it through intelligence reports as well in the private security channels.'

Hernandez says most of the time the caltrops led to tragedy.

'i can tell you that these activities are very dangerous, not only for the police officers but for the entire community coming across those areas.

Chases, you've got rollovers, you've got people being ejected from vehicles, their arms being amputated, legs amputated, you never know what's going to happen.

This is so, very very dangerous activity from criminal organizations.'

Gamez and one of his top associates, teofilo saul rodriguez who's believed to ba a cartel member of the group known as panteras or 'panthers', were found by mexican authorities in the state of nuevo leon.

They were reportedly kidnapped, tortured and murderedy by rival members from their own cartel according to the mexican newspaper el manana.

Hernandez believes their deaths puts a dent in the drug world.

But he says lawmen should never put their guard down.

'some targets were neutralized some targets are not in operation any more that doesn't mean that police officers have to take a break.

Police officers, we actually never take breaks.

We're from one case to the other one, from one emergency to the other one, from one cartel member to the other one it's like in police it's an organization it's a company.

You take one down you put another chief it's the same in police we're numbers it sounds kind of cold but that's the reality of things.

Hernandez says inspite of the dangers involved police officers have a job to do.

'we're police officers and we know what are job is our job is to go out there and if we have to die doing what is right, we have to die or we will die doing what is best for the community.'

No word if any arrests were made in connection with the murders.

Hernandez now oversees a private security and law enforcement consulting company.

He says some of his work involves providing protection for people against