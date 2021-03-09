Oil Tank Searched in Connection With Heather Teague Case

While the search did not produce any evidence or signs of human remains, Teague's mother remains devoted to answering the question: where is Heather?

One day short of 21 years since the disappearance of then-23-year-old Heather Teague, Kentucky State Police detectives searched an oil tank in a desolate part of Union County as her mother, Sarah Teague, and the Jodi Powers Search and Rescue Team watched intently.

Eyewitness news jordan vandenberge has the story."one day short of 21 one years ago...the water lapped onto an empty lounge chair.a defining image -- in the disappearance of heather teague.so too is this one -- ((nats walking / talking)) sarah teague -- a mother determined."(i had) i had a girl that contacted me to say that she had heard that heather was put into an oil tank.

There were three that was on the platform and she had her boyfriend or her friend bring her down here.

He picked the middle tank out."

State police detectives and oil company representatives arrived.and asked the group to leave -- to protect the potential crime scene.the seclusion and desolation -- gives way to contemplation.

"(one common) one common thing is that it's not far from newburgh beach.

It's secluded and people are known to come and party."it's been 21 years minus a day -- since heather teague was reportedly abducted, leaving an empty lounge chair behind.sarah teague led the search efforts then.and continues to do so now.((nats))heather has never been found.the only suspect officially identified -- committed suicide.closure -- keeps eluding her."(i don't) i don't really think she's in the oil tank.

From what steve link had described to me, it has been an active oil tank but like he said, there's always a possibility."she'll continue to hang onto that possibility -- even if this one ended like those that came before.detectives drained the oil -- and did not discover any human remains."(instead of) .... this is my child this is heather.

She is just as important as any one of theirs and now its time for the public to stand up and say, 'we've had enough."it will be 21-years soon.21 years since her daughter disappeared.but sarah teague still remains -- a mother determined.in the ohio riverbottomsjordan vandenbergeeyewitness