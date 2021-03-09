Man arrested for voyeurism

Lot."

Kim f police don't know what this 39-year old man planned to do with the pictures he's accused of taking.

But they're hoping to file voyeurism charges against him.

Marcos at a deseret industries store in harrisville.

There were two separate victims, a 7-year old and a 15 year old girl.

But the question here is .... will the charges, if any, stick.

:11-:17 :55-1:03 1:04-1:10 1:16-1:23 voice of chief maxwell jackson, harrisville police: "he was taking pictures of this young girl," police say the 7-seven year old, inside a deseret industries store, had no idea this was happening.

Jackson: "these were not normal pictures being taken.

He took them from a position of the young girls as they were bending down."

What gabriel ariaza-guell didn't know was a security officer was also watching him.

And we also found out he was surriptiously taking pictures of a 15 year old girl at the same time.

It happened friday at this deseret industries store in harrisville.

Police say the two victims had no idea they were being photographed.

Jackson: "he made some statements to the officer at the time realizing that he stated that he had messed up."

Police took guell's phone to view the pictures he'd allegedly taken as they booked him into jail.

Mothers we spoke to..

Were horrified to learn of this.

Alexis solis, concerned parent: "i kind of feel scared and ... knowing that there's people out there like that.

You never can trust anybody these days.

Amy klundt, concerned parent: "it absolutely terrifies me and the crazy thing is its the kind of world that we live in now.

Guell is in jail, but a former prosecutor turned defense attorney says the law is on his side.

Kent morgan it was an anti-social, awful thing to do but it's legal.

You can take pictures in public of anything you want.

You have to invade someone's privacy in order to be guilty of voyeurism marcos the police chief feels differently and is hoping the pictures in the cellphone will help bring about voyeurism charges.

They got a search warrant to extract those pictures but it's not been completed.

In the newsroom, marcos