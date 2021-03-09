Classic Car Show for a Good Cause

Holds out for the classic car show in ogden.

Glen, how is it looking?

>> glen: looking cool.

How about this?

It's not every day you see a 1938 chevy fire truck.

I'm here with chris, the vice president of hinors insurance center.

>> guest: we bought the truck on ebay 10 years ago.

We thought it would go well with our slogan "we pay for ashes and crashes".

>> glen: why don't you take a look inside the cabin and we will talk about what it's about.

What do you have here?

>> guest: so we have a 1938 chevy fire struck.

It's been restored by car star layton.

It's basic.

It's got pretty much most of the original stuff.

The engine has been replaced with a 1980 chevy v-8 >> glen: how fast can you get this bad boy on the road?

>> guest: 55, if we're lucky.

>> glen: good ol' days, right?

Gas, is it good on gas?

>> guest: no!

>> glen: you can't go fast and can't get good gas mileage, but so cool.

Does this sit outside of your insurance agency?

>> guest: every now and then.

We use it for parades or car shows.

>> glen: we've got a car show tomorrow.

This will be in the car show.

What else?

>> guest: you can expect a lot of.

We've got 50 cars coming, everything from a 1930 chevy coup to a 1972 ford mustang to 2017 models.

>> glen: it's a for a good cause as well.

>> so we're raising money for the cancer foundation.

The foundation helps feels take a break from cancer.

What they do is they'll take the funds or gift that they receive and they'll donate it to a hospital.

And then, the hospitals will decide maybe who could travel to lava hot springs or feeling good enough to go a jazz game.

>> glen: that's fantastic.

All of us are at least indirectly impacted by cancer and can appreciate that cause.

You're going to be raising extra money by using the fire truck.

Fell us how people can pay to have fun with the truck and go towards that good cause >> guest: so anyone who comes to the car show tomorrow can donate to the just a break foundation.

Anyone who donates at least $5 can sit in the fire truck and honk the horn.

Anyone who donates $100 or more, can hit the siren.

>> glen: can we honk the horn and hit the siren going a little bit as well?

>> guest: yeah, sure.

>> glen: tell us as we're doing that, where and when the car show is.

>> guest: so the car show is at kurt's drive in in north ogden, 2,000 north on washington boulevard from 5:30 to 8:30 tomorrow evening.

>> glen: let's fire this up.

