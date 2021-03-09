Republic students try flexible seating

Bird ted.

I may not be stuck in one of these old school desks... but i do have to sit at this desk most of the day-- but some students at an ozarks elementary school... they have more choices thanks to something called flexible seating.

One student says she loves it... "yeah...i've been learning lot better in math.

Why is that?

Because i'm more comfortable and i learn better."

You're seeing a classroom at republic's sweeny elementary school.

Flexible seating just really means students can sit wherever they want-- where they feel the most comfortable learning reading or math lessons.

One teacher says she believes the plan makes a difference for her students.

"i truly believe when you gvi students choice, it helps because it makes them feel like responsible leaders.

Whereas if you make choices for them, they don't have freedom to succeed and feel that confidence."

She says she hasn't noticed any negatives to flexible seating yet-- but does tell us the teacher still has to maintain structure and a sense of community in the classroom.

She does that by holding meetings with the