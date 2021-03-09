North Central Drama Club 8-25-16

((mike)) my next guest is donna oglesby with the north central drama club ((mike))you're here to talk about the presention of " you have the right to remain dead"tell me a little bit about the play?((guest)) ((mike)) of course, you have many fine actors, and techinical people involved, any thatyou would like to highlight?((guest)) ((mike)) you also have a dinner theatre fund raiser, can you give me some information about that special performance.

((mike))how important is your school?((guest)) ((mike)) north central high school drama club presents "you have the right to remain dead" performances are november 3 @ 7:30 pm and november 6 @ 2:30pm a special dinner theater fundraiser performance will be held november 5.

Tickets go on sale on august 29thtickets available from any cast member and in the north central high school office.for more informati call 812-240-5267