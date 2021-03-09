Fire Breaks Out In Ashland

Tonight.

((nick)) three row homes were damaged by fire thursday afternoon in ashland, including one belonging to ashland's fire chief.

The fire was reported at 1 p-m along west centre street.

Investigators say a mattress caught fire on the second floor of the middle structure and quickly spread to homes on either side.

One of those homes is actually owned by ashland's fire chief.

Ashland fire crews as well as fire fighters from surrounding communities were called in to fight the flames.

Asst.

Chief charles horth// ashland fire department "all that mainly separates one from the other is dry wall on the side.

And when you go up to the attic, there's usually a common attick.

And things can extend you know that way."

No one in the three homes was injured-- but one fire fighter was treated on the scene for chest pains.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

We're told there is heavy smoke and fire damage in