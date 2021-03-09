- a day that commemorates the passing of the 19th ammendement--- which gave women the right to vote.

To celebrate - the league of women voters in appleton is holding a women's equality day program.

Joining us to talk more about today's event - and what the day means - is jeanne roberts - chair of the women's equality day program--- 1.) let's start with today's program.

What's going on today?

Sponsored by the appleton league of women voters.

Women's equality day celebrates the achievements of women.

August 26 is the official women's equality day and was selected to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote.

Our event includes a social hour with displays of a women's history timeline and women's suffrage memorabilia.

Our speaker is helen boyd kramer who teaches in the gender studies department at lawrence.

The title of her presentation is "feminism's presents".

Helen nagler will also be honored for her years of public service.

2.) women earned the right to vote in 1920, but the suffrage movement dates back much further.

Talk about the history of women fighting for equality... the suffrage movement dates back to the seneca falls convention in 1848.

Elizabeth cady stanton suggested that along with other rights that she believed women should have, they should also have the right to vote.

This was the most controversial suggestion.

Cady stanton and susan b.

Anthony worked for decades to achieve women's suffrage.

Women were not given the right to vote, they had to fight long and hard for it.

Some were jailed, beaten and force and suggesting that they should have the right to vote.

Some women died related to their fights for suffrage.

Congress proposed the nineteenth amendment on june 4, 1919 and the final state needed for ratification happened on august 18, 1920.

Wisconsin was the first to ratify the amendment even though just years earlier the state had voted down the right for women to vote.

3.) much has been done since 1920, but what more still needs to be done?

There is much to be done.

Women's health care continues to be politicized.

Women still haven't reached pay equality.

The us is one of the few countries in the world that does not guarantee paid family leave.

There is a lack of equality in government - of 535 members of both houses of congress, only 104 are women.

Elimination of gender-based violence.

Women are sexualized in the media.

Different standards for women - olympic coverage is an example.

4.) how can people join the league of women voters if they're interested?

The appleton lwv has a web site with information on how to join.

There is also a facebook page if people are interested.

We will also have information and registration materials at the event today.

There is also a state league and other local leagues including green bay and oshkosh which have their own leagues.

5.) back to today's event, let's go over details.

When and where is it?

And is there a cost?

The event is at 4:30 at the refuge in appleton.

The cost will be $10 to offset the cost of the event.

