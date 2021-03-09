Pet Talk With Kitty: How To Know If Your Pet Is Sick

Thankfully, Kitty Yanko, from the Peoria Humane Society is here to tell us the other signs we need to keep an eye on.

>> well loss of appetite, vomiting, sneezing, these are signs your furry friend isn't feeling well.

Sometimes they are not so obvious, so thankfully, kitty yanko from the peoria humane society is here to tell us about other signs.

Please introduce us to your lovely handsome furry friend.

>> this handsome guy's name is chen.

He was left at the front gate at the animal shelter.

So don't know really much what happened before he got there.

But he's having a good time.

Up in the county room up front at the shelter with some other kitties and before i brought him over here, he was hanging out on a perch but he wants to be in a new home.

>> tell us this.

What are the common illnesses that animals make, contract and the things we may not see that we should be on the lookout?

>> it's always best to have routine checkups.

We recommend you run your hands over their body and see what's normal.

If there's a bump, scrape or cut or abscess, you're going to find it because you know that's not regular for your pet.

As far as looking at them through the body.

Look at them in the eyes, ears, teeth.

What is the overall appearance?

What does their hair look like this all indicates something is wrong.

You look in the ears and see maybe some black crusty stuff.

There's a foul odor.

That could indicate they have ear mites.

Looking in the eyes.

That should be bright and clear.

No discharge or puffiness.

Same thing for the inside of the mouth.

You want it see the gums a nice colored pink.

Not too bright red or if it's dull, that's just not normal.

This time of year we're always checking for fleas.

You can run your finger the opposite direction of the hair, you may notice black specs or live fleas.

A lot depends on the age.

Breed and overall health of your pet.

If you have a really active kitten like this one and you notice he's lethargic.

That's cause for concern.

If you have an older pet that lays around it's harder because their activity is low.

You have to know your pet.

You mention always having regular checks with your animals am home remedies.

Are they ever a good idea?

>> i have to be careful to answer that.

We have all been guilty.

Have a good relationship with your veterinarian.

If you have something come up, touch base with them by phone.

They probably will say bring the pet in.

Sometimes things can be handled at home and you don't have to go into the office.

Just make the phone call.

Personally, i think once you know your pet, there are things you can do at home.

I don't ever want to tell someone not to go to the doctor because that's where you run into trouble.

You don't want to get to the point it's so bad they are really suffering.

