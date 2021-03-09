CDC Has Good News For The Fully Vaccinated

The federal agency announced Monday what those who have had both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can do going forward.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
The CDC's new guidelines for fully vaccinated people have families who have been isolated for months looking ahead to better days...
The CDC just released guidelines on what you can do and what you should avoid when it comes to the Covid-19 Vaccine.