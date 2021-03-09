Thursday, August 25th high school football highlights

Head out to the gridiron...longtime rivals, east limestone and west limestone going at it tonight... the all time series is tied 22-22...indians with the ball deep in their territory...andrew parris fumbles the ball... a wildcats player recover it and east limestone takes over... chance lancaster takes the handoff and scores... west limestone up 7-0back come the indians in the 2nd... niles foss takes the handoff, gets to the outside and scores... ball game is tied up at 7-7 the woodville panthers hosting the rams of asbury tonight... asbury chooses to differ and kicks the ball off to woodville for the first play of the game and jose mon- tes-deoca will run it all the way back for the panthers first score.

7-0 dakota holsonback tries to get the run game going for the rams but woodvilles d is just too tough following possesion nicholas baker hands the ball off to jose montesdeoca for another touchdown final score....woodville 53, asbury 0... other scores red from the area...decatur defeats huntsville... west morgan leads priceville and we are taking things to the next level with our fall football show..

Join us every friday night, starting on august 26th for first down friday night...i will join sports director mo carter to bring you high school highlights, scores and college previews beginning at 10 p-m... don't forget the action begins on friday august 26th..

