Marshall police recruitment up

At nine.

((sennet))police departments across the country are struggling to find a few good men and women to join the force...but one local law enforcement agency experienced a surge in recruitment.

((marquel))austin griffith makes it his duty to be the eyes and ears for the people of marshall, texas.((austin)) "getting to meet people, getting to go around and talk to people and kind of seeing them in their day to day lives."((marquel))he's from the city and his grandfather also served in law enforcement.

((austin))"i have two kids now and i want to be part of making my community feel safer.

I can do that here."

((marquel))while many law enforcment agencies in our area are having problmes recruiting new officers... that's not the case in marshall.for the first time in many years the department is fully staffed...despite recent widespread criticism across the country.but for griffith... who has only been on the force for a couple of months that didn't stop him.

((austin))"it just strengthened my resolve to get in here because all the negativity isn't going to go away by people running way from it.

You're going to have to go in, face it and change people's minds or its just going to get worse."((marquel)) the department's police chief has implemented a number of incentives for officers within the next year computers will be installed in all units...and the department is accredited... which less than one percent in the state have achieved..and while all the perks are good... for this rookie officer his passion is simply to protect and serve his hometown.

((austin)) "you're there in their best times sometimes and in their worse times and you can try and help lift them up in those worse times and that's what i love doing."

((sennet))the marshall police department has started some new initiatives to improve community relations.yesterday they revealed the cool cops ice cream