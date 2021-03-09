New Classification, High Expectations

A couple classifications...the delta panthers didn't -need to make the move down to 2a due to lack of competitiveness...as a matter of fact...delta has been one of the state's best 3a teams for the last few years... but enrollment numbers forced the panthers to make the move down...so delta finds a new home in the 2a intermountain football league just one season after making it to the 3a state semifinals... and while the panthers are feeling a little bummed...don't expect their play to reflect it as they bring back a loaded team...even without all-state running back jonny ponce... ">>>"even though we're down to 2a, i still think we have that 3a mentality where we know we've gotta be really physical and tough.

We're gonna bring that down to 2a and see what happens," said ben johnson, delta panthers head coach.

"football is football.

Everybody's gotta put their cleats on, everybody's gotta put their pads on and tie them up the same way, and everybody's gonna come out and play football on that friday night.

So 2a, 3a -- whatever, it doesn't matter," said tristan brown, delta panthers running back.

"i think we're gonna do great things, but we kinda wish we were still at that upper level.

But honestly, this league is just as tough, this division is just as tough, so we're excited to go and hopefully win that state championship this year," said kole roberts, delta panthers quarterback."

And ponce leaves a huge void in the backfield...but tristan brown is a huge kid that's primed to fill that role along with damon jensen... and it's no cupcake in the opener...the panthers start things off tomorrow night against durango...a team that made the 4a playoffs last year...the demons are now a 3a team...but a tough opponent nonetheless...and a pair of ranked opponents as well...the