Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Area Evacuated After Bomb Found in Buffalo, MO

BUFFALO, Mo.

-- The Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad safely detonated an explosive device, after a school employee found the device in Buffalo, Missouri early Friday.

