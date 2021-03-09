>> i know it may look like i'm in the kitchen by myself today but the chef is standing just off to the side, caitlyn jones from make the world sweet.com is going to show us how to make these delicious zucchini muffins.

But she told me she's expecting.

And if you are her friend and family out there, you have been wondering, is it a boy, is it a girl.

This is her first and she's making the big reveal by whatever color she is wearing.

Caitlyn, come on out here.

>> its' a baby girl!

Con tbratlations.

I'm so happy for you.

>> thank you, we're so excited.

This is our first and so we have a little girlness due if january.

Have you thought of names for a baby girl already.

>> yes, so we love lily, that is like our number one, but without knows.

>> i saw nicea trying to come out of your mouth but n-lily.

You think about it for a minute.

Don't decide now.

>> i won't take it off the list.

>> i'm so happy for you.

Does our baby girl need some zucchini.

>> yes, if she has a sweet tooth like i do, she will love these.

>> you have extra zucchini and this is a great way to use it, jump in.

>> we'll start with our sugarment and then we'll add some brown sugar, you want to throw the egg in there, we need some vanilla flavoring.

>> okay.

>> and then i love this recipe because instead of the butter, we actually use applesauce.

>> so better for you.

>> healthier, you get some fiber, some nutrients and it tastes really good.

And then we're going to add some orange zest.

>> into the zucchini muffin, just a little taste of orange.

I like that.

>> and then if you want to tir this all together.

>> okay.

>> caitlyn, how long have you been baking.

>> so i've been baking my whole life.

I started with my grandma and mom in the kitchen.

And then just continued that love.

>> and is this one of their recipes or did you come up with it?

>> i actually came up with it.

We have had lots of muferins in our house lately.

>> we love muffins in the morning.

Everyone out there that is struggling with back to school breakfast, i think if you have these ready.

>> grab and go.

>> and it is healthy.

We have some sour cream, that is going to add some moisture to this muffin.

>> i can't tell you how the orange makes the.

>> doesn't it smell so good.

>> so good.

>> as i'm stirring here.

>> okay.

So the great thing about these muffins is we get our veggies in.

I have tons of vegetables.

Especially zucchini in my gaferred en.

So i have shredded the zucchini already.

But you want to make sure that you drain it.

Because look at all that zucchini juice that will make your muffins soggy.

>> you don't want soggy muffins.

>> but look how finely you grated those.

>> how i did t i used a cheese grater.

>> so see, you are not getting a huge chunk of zucchini if someone in your family doesn't want that, it makes it nice.

>> it is so disguised.

So then you will mix that all together and this will be the wet ingredients for the muffin.

>> okay.

>> but it's not so good right now.

Can i not tell you how good it smells.

-@>e in with it, i love it so par.

>> we will put the wet ingredients aside.

And here is our flour.

>> it is so important to mix the dry ingredients separately or else you are going to have half of a bread is raised, the other half is not, your spices won't be throughout the whole mixture.

>> so we have baking soda and salt.

And then cinnamon and a little bit of nutmeg and clove.

>> it tastes like fall.

>> uh-huh.

>> already in our kitchen.

>> it's getting colder.

>> get out your spices.

>> stir those together.

And those are dry ingredients.

>> uh-huh.

>> and that's all.

So if you want to bring the wet ingredients back, we'll just combine these together.

>> okay.

And i will stir while you dump that in there.

>> is that it?

>> it's so easy.

>> this is all the ingredients in our muffin.

>> isn't that awesome.

>> that doesn't take very long.

>> not at allment you want to preheat your oven to 350.

And then will you line a muffin tin.

>> bring that over here.

>> and i have to tell you, you know, sometimes you have so much zucchini that you don't know what to do with it.

You can actually shred it ahead of time and put it in freezer bags and lo it in the freezer so that in november, december, you want to make shows muffins, just tha-w it.

>> i never thought of doing that, you actually have it all shredded, put it in the freezer bag and it lasts for several months.

>> it's good.

Just put it in the freezer.

>> did you leave the skin on.

>> yes, i did.

>> because that's where the vitamins are.

>> and when you shred it that thin you can't taste the skin and itive goes it such a pretty color.

>> how did i do?

It's looking fine.

Look at that.

>> dump it in those muffin.

>> so i like to use the kokie scoop because it contains the mess.

Just about a scoop for each muffin tin and then 25-28 moneys and just store it in an airtight container.

And you have an on the go snack that's healthy, good for you, and really delicious.

>> caitlyn, have you had any pregnancy cravings.

>> i was going to say, like i've been eating these muffins, probably like three or four a day.

>> no way.

But you can feel good about it with the app he sauce and the zucchini.

>> i don't feel very guilty.

>> i have to try one.

I may crave these as well.

>> the big reveal.

>> not wearing pink or blue, just a little bit of black today, that's all i have got.

But i do love zucchini in a recipe.

Caitlyn has shared the recipe, good for utah.com or call our recipe hotline, right there on your screen.

Please check out make the world sweet.com.

Caitlyn has so many different recipes on there.

Zucchini bread instead of a mufun.

Apparently you have zucchini coming out of your ears.

>> it's true.

>> we're doing recipes, congratulations on your baby girl.

>> thank you so much.

>> we'll be