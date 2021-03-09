Why is Successful Weightloss Hard to Maintain? 2

Many of you saw the article that hit everywhere, everyone was talking about, even gma on the biggest loser, the whole thing about the rebound.

So much weight, but what's the point because you will just gain itk ba.

Luckily we have david from total health and fitness am you are telling us, don't lose hope, there is a way to do it.

>> there is hope.

We had dozens of clients come in genuinely dejected because they read that article that went viral.

They said the met an lism took an 800 calorie hit, from the season one winners, what is the pointment we went through to explain because they did things in balance.

For the sake of good tv.

But that doesn't have to be how it will be at somebody at home to do it properly.

>> you can do it properly and actually kep it off.

>> you have great tips and ways that they were doing it wrong and you do it right.

So let's talk about negotiation.

>> negotiation.

So i always try to tell clients your met an lism really is a negotiation.

Science will tell you that you could both increase or decrease your metabolic rate by eatk too much or too little.

So the problem with a lot of diets, so it's not just the biggest loser but they are guilty of it in this scenario, they focus on eating as little as possible.

So viewers at home might be doing the same thing.

It's back to school.

There is probably a lot of parents that decided this week or next week is when they will take time for themselves.

If you are only planning on a calorie reduction, there is no maybe about it, you will slow your met an lism about it if that is all you do.

>> you it will back fire, so do eat the donuts.

>> no, no, no.

>> you are saying, i love that you talk about balance.

What do you mean by that.

>> with balance, this is one thing, to begin with the biggest loser back to that article.

We have linked it as well so people can read it if they missed it.

But what they are focused on is just maximum results in a short period of time.

Which sounds great.

But what they are doing.

And i brought a visual.

So here is my hamp ster wheel.

I always teach clients to think of your met an lism as a wheel.

So most people, i mean i shared once on the show, i lost a lot of weight.

Can i relate to a slow met an lism.

If are you at home and feel you have a slow met an lism, here is what your t is doing now.

It is not doing anything, there are two ways to make it burn calories, one is eat and we're burning calories as you are digesting, one is exercise and are you burning calories as you exercise.

The problem and like with the biggest loser article, when are you working out six, seven hours a day, you are doing this all day.

But when you finish your met an lism slows down and your met an lism was fueled by food.

So cutting those calories down and just focusing on exercise isn't going to work.

So it truly does take a balance like what you said, between food and exercise.

You can't pick one or the other and get sustainable results.

>> what i think is great about that is that you can say okay, right now my met an lism is doing this.

But with a good program and the right tools, you can actually change your met an lism.

>> it is called at thermic effect of food.

As soon as you eat there is a measurable increase in your met an lism, one peel isn't going to fix t but don't eat that donut, but if you combine the right meals throughout the day with the right amount of exercise and learn your balance, you don't have to slow your met an lism down.

>> okay.

We're also talking about, i love that you brought in visuals.

We're talking about how your brain works.

>> yeah.

>> tell us why that is important.

>> there was a clinical study referenced in the same article where they talked about people that for every five pounds that they lost, subcon susly they were consuming an extra 200 calories on average for every five pounds.

So this is where your brain really will fight weight loss it put the weight on for a reason in the beginning.

It doesn't want you to keep losing.

It's more comfortable to get that storage fat.

So you need to have some sort of checks and balances where you either are monitoring your calories yourself, or that is where our plan comes in too, where we give you the appropriate calories for you and we need to make sure you are sticking to it because as are you losing weight, without realizing it, pound by pound you will feel a little hungrier and your brain really does do that to you.

>> oh gosh, it's working against me, that is what i thought.

You aren't just telling us things that people can do.

You actually have proof of how this has worked through your program.

So tell us who this client is.

>> this is jason.

I worked with him for six months initially.

The reason i love this, this afterphoto shows six or seven months after he finished the program with us, he came back in having lost another 13 or 14 pounds.

And he had lost another four or five percent body fat.

You see in his afterphoto he is right now eating 2800 calories a day.

So this is a perfect example, i want people at home to see this, whether you work with us or lose weight on your own, don't feel that it's an impossible thing.

You really do have to take the time to figure out what the balance is for you.

The simple fixes generally don't last.

>> they aren't going to last.

You talk about balance.

It is something about calories, so if viewers want to learn what the calorie balance is, you guys can help them with that.

>> the first number that you have to know if you are trying to lose weight.

Is your metabolic rate, we offer a free consultation, no strings attached.

Viewers can come in and at no cost, they can find out that number, that is the jumping off point.

>> are you so incredible.

Were you seriously changing lives all over utah.

Thank you so much, david, for being here with total health and fitness.

Be sure to check out their website for more information.

They will also be linked from our website and we will have that article up for you too.