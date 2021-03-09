TEAM Mentors

Putting together an event to spark an interest in mentors

Several hundred youth in champaign-urbana are currently on waiting lists for a mentor.

By donating a couple of hours of your time per month, you can make an incredible impact on someone's life!team (together everyone achieves more) mentors is hosting an event at jupiters at the crossing to spark interest and create some momentum to begin tackling the mentor shortage in our community!

Former university of illinois basketball star dee brown and wcia anchor anthony antoine will be guest speaking at the event.

Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.

Representatives from several community organizations (big brothers big sisters & cu one- to-one mentors, among others) will be on hand to answer any questions you may