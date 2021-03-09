((d.j.))if you have spent any time on social media you know our next guest-- he's a man who stands up for his southern roots and way of life.here with us this morning is chad prather and cowboy bill martin--"the kings of cowtown" welcome.

You guys have a 2 night show at the argenta theater in north little rockãthe show is getting great reviews.

Is it a mash up of stand-up and insightful rants...or much moreã where does the material come from for the comedy bill..and the rants you post chadãfun and games aside bill there is a serious side to aside bill there is a serious side to your tour..you guys will be a children's hospital later todayã chad plenty of your postings are of inspirational ..is the goal motivationalãthe show is tonight and saturday--where do we get tickets.

Http://www.kingsofcowtown.com/ when we come back, pat walker has another look at your morning forecast with your weather on the fours....