Don and Dottie Ashe, co-chairs, join Lenita to talk about the Salisbury Kennel Club hosting its annual Responsible Dog Ownership Day on August 27

Host its annual responsible dog ownership day , on saturday, august 27th, from 8:30 a.m.

To noon, at its training center at 31663 winterplace parkway, salisbury.

Everyone is invited to participate.

Dogs on leash with current vaccinations are welcome and may join in the fun of trying agility, a rally course, and take part in a parade of rescues and adoptees.

A highlight of the event, with everyone invited, is the blessing of the dogs at 9:15 a.m.

It is followed by the salisbury md kennel club charitable trust dog walk at 9:30 a.m.

Walk registration is between 8 and 9:15 a.m.

Dog and handler $20.

Proceeds will benefit the purchase of protective equipment for police k-9s, heat alert and door release systems for k9 vehicles, as well as small animal oxygen mask kits for fire departments in the lower eastern shore counties.

At 10:15 a.m.

The wicomico county sheriff's department will give a k-9 demo.

Meet the breeds parade at 10:30, followed by obedience, rally, agility and freestyle demos; and at 11:45 is the parade of rescues & adoptees - bring your pet on leash to participate!

Ribbon & certificate awarded to each participant!

The salisbury md kennel club will host its annual responsible dog ownership day , on saturday, august 27th, from 8:30 a.m.

To noon, at its training center at 31663 winterplace parkway, salisbury.

Everyone is invited to participate.

Dogs on leash with current vaccinations are welcome and may join in the fun of trying agility, a rally course, and take part in a parade of rescues and adoptees.

A highlight the event, with everyone invited, is the blessing of the dogs at 9:15 a.m.

It is followed by the salisbury md kennel club charitable trust dog walk at 9:30 a.m.

Walk registration is between 8 and 9:15 a.m.

Dog and handler $20.

Proceeds will benefit the purchase of protective equipment for police k-9s, heat alert and door release systems for k9 vehicles, as well as small animal oxygen mask kits for fire departments in the lower eastern shore counties.

At 10:15 a.m.

The wicomico county sherifs department will give a k-9 demo.

Meet the breeds parade at 10:30, followed by obedience, rally, agility and freestyle demos; and at 11:45 is the parade of rescues & adoptees - bring your pet on leash to participate!

Ribbon & certificate awarded to each participant!

Coming up - daniel will be back with this morning's forecast.

And -- calling all models...we'll tell you about a casting call for the upcoming 50 shades you about a casting call for the upcoming 50 shades of pink fashion show --raising breast cancer awareness that's next in a live upcoming 50 shades of pink fashion show --raising breast