CDC says groups of fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, still recommends against travel

According to the new CDC guidance, small groups of people who are at least two weeks out from their final vaccine shot can safely gather indoors in small groups.

CDC RECOMMENDSTHAT FULLYVACCINATEDPEOPLE CAN VISITWITH OTHER FULLYVACCINATEDPEOPLE IN SMALLGATHERINGS,INDOORS WITHOUTWEARING MASKSOR PHYSICALDISTANCING.NEW GUIDELINESMEAN MOREFREEDOM FORPEOPLE WHO HAVERECEIVED THECOVID-19 VACCINE.GOOD EVENING.THE C-D-C NOWSAYS PEOPLE WHOARE FULLYVACCINATED CANSTART TO RETURNTO MORE OF THEIRNORMAL LIVES.THIS MEANS YOUMIGHT BE ABLE TOPUT YOUR MASKAWAY IN SOMESETTINGS.THE C-D-C SAYSYOU CAN MEET INSMALL GROUPSINSIDE -- WITHOUTWEARING A MASKOR SOCIALDISTANCING.BUT THIS IS ONLY IFEVERYONE IN THEGROUP IS AT LEASTTWO WEEKSREMOVED FROMGETTING THEIRLAST VACCINE.LARGER SIZEDCROWDS ARE STILLDISCOURAGED.GILAT MELAMEDTAKES AN IN-DEPTHLOOK AT SOME OFTHE DO'S ANDDON'TS FORPEOPLE WHO GOTTHEIR VACCINE.DOSE ONE IS DONE.FOR BRANDONMORAN ANDOTHERS AT THEDELAVAN GRIDERCOMMUNITYCENTER.ONCE THEY'REFULLYVACCINATED.."I'M LOOKINGFORWARD TOBEING OUT ANDSEEING PEOPLEAND BEINGAROUND PEOPLEWITHOUT A MASKON, IT'LL BE WEIRDTOO.""I'M PRETTYCONTENT I'MGONNA KEEP THISMASK ON FOR ALONG TIME."NEW CDCGUIDANCE SAYSFULLY VACCINATEDPEOPLE CAN GETTOGETHERWITHOUT MASKS.AND DON'T NEED AMASK WITH LOWRISKUNVACCINATEDPEOPLE FROM ONEOTHERHOUSEHOLD.THEY DO NEED AMASK AROUNDHIGH RISKUNVACCINATEDPEOPLE.OR UNVACCINATEDPEOPLE FROMMULTIPLEHOUSEHOLDS."IT'S CERTAINLY OKFOR FULLVACCINATED TOHUG THEIRGRANDCHILDRENOR THEIRCHILDRENPARTICULARLY IFEVERYONE CANWEAR MASKS."THE CDC SAYSFULLY VACCINATEDPEOPLE DO STILLNEED TO:-WEAR MASKS INPUBLIC-AVOID LARGECROWDS-AND AVOID TRAVEL.DELORES JOHNSONIS ONE STEPCLOSER TO BEINGFULLYVACCINATED.

BUTWON'T HIT THEROAD JUST YE"I'D LIKE TO TRAVELIF I CAN.DR. THOMAS RUSSOSAYS VACCINATEDPEOPLE CAN THINKOF THEIR ACTIONSLIKE THIS."YOU SHOULDSTART THINKING INTERMS NOT SOMUCH THE RISKFOR YOURSELF,BUT THE RISK THATYOU COULD POSETO INDIVIDUALS INYOUR HOUSEHOLDOR SOCIAL BUBBLETHAT AREUNVACCINATED."RESEARCHERS ARESTILL LOOKING ATWHETHERVACCINATEDPEOPLE CANSPREAD COVID-19.DR. RUSSO SAYSEVEN IF YOU'RE AT AGATHERING WHEREEVERYONE ISVACCINATED... STILLTHINK ABOUT THERISK OF WHO YOUGO HOME TO AFTER."LIKE MANY OF THETHINGS IN THE AGEOF COVID PEOPLENEED TO ASSESSTHE RELATIVEBENEFITS VS THEPOTENTIAL RISKSAND MAKE ADECISION WHAT ISBEST FOR THEM."THE CDC SAYSVACCINATEDPEOPLE EXPOSEDTO SOMEONE WITHCOVID-19 DON'TNEED TOQUARANTINE ORGET TESTED.UNLESS THEY HAVESYMPTOMS.