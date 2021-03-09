Women's Equality Day

Day -- commemorating passage of the 19th amendment almost a century ago... that finally gave women the right to vote.

Women's advocates say -- in arkansas -- movement toward securing equality is sometimes slow... but they see enormous potential for future progress.

Anna beth gorman -- who heads the women's foundation of arkansas -- says on many issues... progress has been hard to come by.

She tells us her group's 20-13 study on the status of women in arkansas was an eye-opener.

#### anna beth gorman, women's foundation of arkansas: "1973 was the last time concrete data had been collected about women - women in education, women in the workforce, women in politics.

So we re- commissioned that report, and what we found in the span of 40 years is that not a lot had changed."

((nate)) gorman says -- in arkansas -- women make about 78-cents for every dollar men are paid... and that only 20-percent of women in the state have college degrees.

She adds with the state's minimum wage -- at about eight dollars an hour -- a single mother with two kids... who works a 40-hour week... is most likely living in