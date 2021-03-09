Department of Defense gives a Salisbury construction firm in the highest honor

Out today at the pentagon.

Delmarva veteran builders - or d-v-b as their know for short -were honored with defense employer support freedom award.

D-v-b is a construction company that aims to create jobs for military veterans.

The company was one ofjust fifteen employers selected from over 24-hundred businesses nominated.

02.26 what i think this means is that the american dream is alive and well and delmarva veteran builders just proved it.

02.31 butt sot 2.35 i think it really is a testament to a veteran work force, what they can do, what the can deliver, and they work in a mindset that they will not fail.

2.47 dvb president chris eccleston served six years in the u.s. navy and upon returning home-- he merged the skills he learned in the service with his lifelong interest in construction.

He said that the business just started three years ago-- and he never thought he'd see this day in receiving this honor.

In ocean city--