State Police K9 exhibit and their role at the Fair

In free tonight here at the great new york state fair.

The law enforcement demonstrations are one of the most popular fair exhibits here and news channel 9 christie is here with us with a look at the canine unit.

>> reporter: let's put the canine unit in the spotlight.

This is francis and you call this puppy love, i love this puppy.

Trooper kevin kotter with canine sheeny.

Explain to folks what these canines can do that you guys cannot do.

>> they can smell better than we can so we use their nose ability to do things such as look for drugs, narcotics, bombs and trailing people, searching buildings if a suspect is in it because they can smell them and we can't.

>> their sense of smell is tremendous.

Tell bus that?

>> they have a lot more scent receptors than we do.

We as humans have an average of five million kept receptors.

This blood hand has 300 million scent receptors.

>> trooper, your relationship, i have been watching you.

You are so close, you are truly partners.

Tell bus that.

>> beer with our dogs every day.

We see them more than we see most of our friends and family.

It's a very important and close relationship with them.

We work with them every day.

They come home with us every night.

We don't keep our dogs separate like other agencies do.

The dogs are part of our family.

They're with our other pets at home.

Most of us have other dogs at home and they're part of the family and have a strong bond with us and other family members.

>> rod: we know you are involved in the hunt for criminal activities with these dogs but aren't they also used in rescue operations at times and how does it work?

>> we are.

We get called out for search and rescue.

My dog is an explosive desection dog.

Whether at schools or any incidents at that time we are called out for.

A lot of times a blood howpped is called out for a tracking situation.

>> rod: thank you very much for joining us.

Want to say goodbye to russ and shine.

>> we are going do a demonstration.

Take it away.

>> basically out here trooper black has some items such as a jar of peanut butter and dog cookies and fireworks hidden in one of the items. he is going to go over there and smell it.

If he does smell it, he will sit down.

If you want on go ahead and work that.

We have a canine demonstration at the state fair exhibit at 1:00 and 3 clinton 15 every day and many other exhibits such as our sort team, rollover demonstration.

It's a good time.

You see him sniffing and now he is aiter willing.

We have fireworks hidden in the box.

He will get to play.

Our dogs love what they do and it's based on play drive.

>> the dog gets treats all the time?

>> a lot of times my dog for instance gets liver wufort when she finds something.

Or somebody we take great care of our dogs.

We have an alarm in the car it gets too hot.

When they retire we have them as pets and we have bulletproof vests.

>> if you put her hand behind her head, she will pose.

>> she