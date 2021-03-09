Prime suspect in Brian Sullivan disappearance now dead

Police say they believe Derrick Murray is responsible for his death

The case of a missing man from churchville, is now being labeled a homicide.

And police believe they know who did it -- but they recently learned -- that person has died.

Brian sullivan was last seen at the drive thru of a burger king on chili avenue more than 9 years ago.

He was 19 years old at the time.

Ashley edlund spoke with sheriff's deputies earlier.

She joins us live from the public safety building.

Ashley what can you tell us about where investigators go from here?

((ashley/live)) this is a homicide investigation.

But deputies say they aren't looking to arrest anyone anymore.

Their main suspect is gone.

And they are convinced that is the person responsible so now-- they really just want closure for brian sullivan's family.

Monroe county deputies made a plea with the family of 49 year old derrick murray friday-- a now deceased suspect in a missing person's case.

Undersheriff drew forysthe says murray was their 'primary suspect--in the dissapearance of brian sullivan.

((sot))"people associated with that family know where he is and our plea is to those people to come forward and give us the information we need."the search for sullivan as now stretched on for nine years-- after he was last seen at a burger king on chili avenue july 8th 2007.

Deputies say it's a homicide investigation at this point.((sot))"all that we're looking for at this point is to give this family this honorable family the closure they've been looking for for 9 years.sullivan's family also pleaded with the public and murray's family friday--to lead them to where his body could be.((sot)) "please they have nothing to lose.((sot))"we just need to bring brian home and that's all we're asking there's a family that misses him and we don't want to wonder anymore."

M-c-s-o undersheriff drew forysthe said they were close to arresting murray when he died.but now that he's gone--they just need information quickly.((sot))"at this point in the investigation we want to speak to some people with some of the parts we don't know we're not looking to charge anyone."

We reached out to the murray 3 family thursday-and did not get any comment.we asked deputies where the case goes from here--if murray's family doesn't step forward.((sot))" it's going to remain open any information that comes to us will be investigated."((sot)) "we're not going to close the investigation until we find out where brian is."

((ashley/live)) it was mentioned in the press conference earlier that both murray and sullivan knew each other.

And together--had been around the west side of the city.

Adam?((adam/dbox))ashley did mcso mention if that's possibly where a body could be found?((ashley)) m-c-s-o said it's tough to say if that's an area where brian could have been killed but it's a possibility.

