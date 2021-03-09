New Details In Thursday Crash On Route 17

Good evening, i'm candace chapman we're getting new details tonight about thursday's 10-car crash on route 17 east.

One driver was ticketed but wasn't completely to blame for the accident.

Emily de vito has the story.

Chaos.

The word most first responders are using to describe thursday's 10 car crash on 17 east.

"when you get there there was cars everywhere it looked like mass chaos, there was a big plume of fire up in the air, a semi tractor with a gray car, i didn't realize was an suv yet, at the time it was completely crushed."

Officials say congestion in a construction area led up to the crash.

Sutliff says a tractor trailer was unable to stop in time due to faulty breaks."he basically plowed through a bunch of cars and dragged the one car with him as he was plowing through the rest of the traffic."

The tractor trailer's diver, 76- year-old allen kirkpatrick of pennsylvania was issued a ticket for operating an out of service vehicle.

Police say the victims were lucky to escape such a serious crash with only broken bones.

"we were expecting multiple fatalities and fortunately that's lucky that wasn't the case."

And with construction in the prospect mountain area going on until 20 -- the dot has some tips for drivers making their way through the construction zone.

Mainly-- to pay attention to the road-- not the construction.

"you go through a workzone like prospect mountain -- there's a lot of different things to see, we understand that.

But please drive responsibly, don't be distracted by what's going on around you."

The crash is still under investigation.

But the binghamton police department does not anticipate it will give out any more tickets.

In binghamton, emily de vito, wbng-tv action news.

Officials did say road construction workers and civilian motorists assisted to pull one female victim from a vehicle