Horse Rescue Growing Problem

Tri-State woman doing all she can to save neglected horses.

Brad--a race against the clock..

Saving horses from deplorable conditions..

The struggles one horse rescuer faces in saving these animals from their owners..

And..

A set of horses rescued from gibson county yesterday is just the latest example of a growing problem in the tri-state.eyewitness news stuart hammer talked with a woman doing all she can to save more.stuart--six horses rescued in the last 48 hours.

All part of a days work for eleanor baumgart.the owner of three signed them over -- which is the best case scenario, in a bad situation.

But she'll tell you they don't always work out so well.((nats nature))((nats barn work))there's a farm in northern vanderburgh county where sad stories turn to happy horses.(eleanor baumgart) "love.

Labor of love."these animals weren't born like this... but for weeks, months, even years at a time, some are treated like the dirt they stand on.and eleanor baumgart isn't standing for that."i don't know how they sleep at night to be honest with you.

I viewed these horses yesterday and i just about lost my mind over it."she has rescued more than 250 horses in her six-year career.her latest came yesterday from a barn in gibson county."this horse here was actually tied up with no food, no water, nothing, 100 degree barn."it's part of a larger problem in the tri-state.horses kept without food, water, or shelter.but often she's held back by red tape... or forced to jump through hoops with state law.

"horses are very rugged, tough animals.

They can endure a lot.

So for a horse to get in this conditions these are, it's because of nothing more than neglect."in the last two days, she's taken in six... and by next tuesday she will add six more.on top of the 18 she already has."for somebody to just walk away and not care is mind boggling to me.

I honestly can't wrap my brain around it.

I think it's horrible."on a hoof and a prayer... eleanor's labor of love only grows stronger.

"what's not to like?

Haha.

I just love them.

I adore them.

They have a big heart, a big soul.

I feel they give you back everything you give to them."these horses weren't horses in their previous lives... that were nearly cut short."if we didn't step in yesterday and get these three horses, then yes the conditions wouldn't have been good."but with a little room to breathe... they can be horses again."they'll be ok."

((nats nature))stuart--these horses will be up for adoption.

Baumgart says if you suspect animal neglect -- to call your local animal control or law enforcement so they can investigate.brad--thanks,