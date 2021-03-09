Skip to main content
Two Dead in Stabbing

Behind bars after police say he stabbed his parents to death that happen at a home in springdale around two thirty this morning police say twenty eight year old dustin price killed his mother teresa henderson and his stepfather james hinder shot authorities received a second call about fifteen minutes after that this was about a stabbing at a different address and that's where they found the suspects room a with several stab wounds officials say he is expected to be okay dustin price is being held on multiple charges a

