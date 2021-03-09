NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 08.26.16

Good evening!

Making national news tonight and of course topping our news at 6...gov.

Paul lepage is responding after he unleashed a tirade on a democratic state representative.

Lepage says "when someone calls me a racist, i take it very seriously.

I didn't know drew gattine from a hole in the wall until yesterday.

It made me enormously angry when a tv reporter asked me for my reaction about gattine calling me a racist.

It is the absolute worst, most vile thing you can call a person.

So i called gattine and used the worst word i could think of.

I apologize for that to the people of maine, but i make no apology for trying to end the drug epidemic that is ravaging our state.

Legislators like gattine would rather be politically correct and protect ruthless drug dealers than work with me to stop this crisis that is killing five mainers a week."

The voice message came after a reporter told gov.

Lepage at the state house that democratic representative.

Gattine of westbrook criticized lepage's comments he made during a town hall in north berwick wednesday.

We want to warn you governor lepage uses some strong language in the message we are about to play for you.

### "this is governor paul richard lepage.

I would like to talk to you about your comments about my being a racist...??????????.... .

And i want to talk to you.

You i want you to prove that i am a racist.

I've spent my life helping black people, and you little son of a beep -- i want you to record this and make it public, because i am after you.

Thank you."

After the voice mail governor lepage invited reporters to the governor's mansion and said "...we would have a duel, that's how angry i am, and i would not put my gun in the air, i guarantee you, i would not be hamilton.

I would point it right between his eyes because he is a snot-nosed little runt and he has not done a damn thing since he's been in this legislature to help move the state forward."

### an accident at the intersection of park street and the parsons road connector in presque isle sent 3 people to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

According to presque isle police officer lucas hafford, 3 vehicles were involved in the accident, carrying a total of 7 people.according to officer hafford, one vehicle failed to yield to a right of way, obstructing the van.

This caused the third vehicle to spin back around in the roadway.

The worst of the injuries is broken ribs, and as of 4:15 all 3 people were still being treated at tamc.

Two of the three vehicles involved are totaled.

No names are being released at this time.

### an edmundston man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

On february 17th, police arrested fifty- one-year-old sylvain bard, of edmundston in connection with the death 70-year-old roger parent, of rivihre-verte.

Parent's body was discovered in his home on soucy road on february 13th.

On june 13th, sylvain bard plead guilty to a charge of second- degree murder.

He has remained in custody since his arrest.

In addition to his prison sentence, he will be required to submit a dna sample to the national dna data bank and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for life.

### the rcmp is investigating the death of a 46-year-old baker-brook man.

They were called to a scene in baker-brook this morning, where a man's body was discovered outside of a cottage on richard road.

The rcmp secured the area, and major crime investigators and members of the rcmp's forensic identification services unit attended the scene.

Police determined that foul play was likely involved in the man's death and are investigating it as a homicide, with assistance from the edmundston police force.

22-year-old johnny albert appeared in edmundston provincial court and was charged with first- degree murder in the death of 46-year-old gordon albert.

Johnny albert has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on september 1st.

### the fort kent police department has a new vehicle.

It is ford interceptor utility with all wheel drive.

Chief pelletier says it will give the officers more room and more comfort getting in and out of the vehicle.

He adds that this new car is much more practical for the northern maine winters and offers the department more room to have all necessary equipment.

### the utility aspect of an suv for us, being able to put different gear that we're required to carry to accident scenes now and certainly the suv allows us to do that.

Pelletier says it's important for police departments to replace their vehicles every few years because of rigors that police work places on them.

### the mall was full of reading and rhythm today.

The united way of aroostook hosted a summer reading celebration.

There were lots of fun activities and prizes for the kids.

We're celebrating reading!

We're celebrating literacy and the love of literacy.

We want to celebrate the reading they've been doing all summer and get them excited for the upcoming school year.

Vo: these kids are learning an important lesson about summer reading.

It's important to read over the summer so you don't lose what you already had.

If you don't read over the summer you can lose your education and when you go back to school you won't be able to read as well.

It's important because you can read more books in the future so that way you can learn new words.

Because it can make your brain healthier and stronger.

Because it makes you smarter.

Vo: different organizations came out to the event to help celebrate reading including the aroostook medical center.

Anything that they can do to keep kids in the school mindset throughout the summer we want to be a part of.

Vo: each kid walked away with a new book from bess the book bus.

A few of the summer reading favorites were... amelia bedelia and all aboard and green garden charlie the ranch dog and chapter books!

You can read funny books, scary books, and just a ton of different books.

Vo: all the kids agreed that... it's fun.

It's fun.

Vo: celebrating literacy at the aroostook centre mall, i'm sarah duncan for news source 8.

Chroma key another day 80 or above so we now stand at 38 ###### ted-lines...any showers end early....humidity breaks by morning...super day on saturday with loads of sunshine ###### here's some balloon info....they are in a weather delay now....i think there is a good launch chance tomorrow afternoon....the best wind conditions will be sunday morning....i think winds will be sufficiently light for the sat.

Eve.

Balloon glow ###### let's go right to the radar as some folks have had downpours this afternoon...but you can see at this hour things are isolated and moving out of the area ###### current conditions in caribou on your screen ###### warm across the region ##### dewpoints....suffocati ng humidity for many...but not the numbers starting to sign of things to come ###### here are our regional wind speeds ###### northeast satellite and radar...nice hunk of real estate to our west with no rain..tomorrow will be a gem ###### weather predictor shows things will stay that way till late in the day sunday when showers approach from the west ###### on to the forecast ###### tonight...clearing and turning less humid...lows in the mid 50s...nw winds 5 to 10 mph ###### tomorrow....sunny and less humid....highs in the mid 70s...n wind 5 to 10 mph ###### tomorrow night....clear then partly cloudy...low in the upper 40s ###### looking ahead ###### increasing clouds on sunday with a chance for showers late along and west of route 11....morning showers on monday...sunshine on tuesday...lows 70s generally for highs during the sunday through tuesday timeframe...showers developing wednesday...highs around 70...september arrives in fine fashion on thursday with highs in the upper 60s....and only low feel great the final round of the canaadian mid amateur golf championship.

Margo dickinson of covered bridge shared the lead heading into the final round.

Judith kynis of ontario ended up at three under a par today and picked up different scorers.

And the caribou and madawaska girls will play in 30 minutes bonus soccer coverage tonight, the grasshoppers playing their first ever game against the presque isle girls team.

David blakely with a huge touch but is able to chase it down and put the ball in the back of the net.

This was a well played game throughout and the two teams ended the match in a tie.

9 for the grasshoppers and 9 for the wildcats.

Grasshoppers play the presque isle boys september 15th.

The caribou grass drags are set for sunday morning.

The track is ready and finishing touches are being put on the area in preparation for the event.

Nick morrell says are expecting racers from both sides of the border.

Morrill:"we got races from all over the northest new brunswick and quebec.

We have racers coming from as far as rimouski quebec, to southern maine, new hampshire as well as connecticut and massachusetts.

All over new england we are anticipating them to come from.

Vo continues:" gates open at 7 if time permits they might allow racers to take one run on the track before the races start at 11.

.

You can check out the caribou snowmobile races facebook page for more information.

Austin theriault will be back in maine this weekend.

Theriault wil lbe behind the wheel of his car in the oxford 250 on sunday.

Theriault has finshed in the top five four straight times.

He has been busy buidling a new car and is looking forward to racing in the richest event in the state.

Maine youth will get a one day head start on bear hunting this year.

This is the first year that maine has had a youth bear hunting day.

Tomorrow youth will have the opportunity to try to get their own bear.

Youth hunters only need a junior hunting license.

A bear permit isn't required.

Adults must be with the young hunter at all times.

All hunting laws should still be followed.

This youth hunting day is an attempt to attract more youth to hunting.

### there is a different trend today with computers and everything.

We aren't seeing younger generations getting out as much and i certainly encourage it.

You can apply for a junior hunting license online at the maine department of inland fisheries and wildlife, your town office, or a local store.

### the grand falls cataracts begin the finals of the miramichi baseball playoffs tonight.

The cataracts will host the miramichi cardinals tonight at 8:00 atlantic time.

Isaac will have the score tonight.

Both the red sox and blue jays lost last night, so they remain tied for first place in the american league east.

The orioles were also losers last night, so they remain a game back of the sox and jays.

On tap tonight, toronto is home to minnesota while the red sox are entertaining kansas city and the orioles are in new york playing the yankees.

The new engalnd patriots are on the road tongiht in tyhe third exhibition game of the season.

The patriots take on