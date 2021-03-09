Derrick Bankhead is accused of playing a role in the shooting death of his cousin.

A five year-old capital murder trial is moving forward in Lowndes County.

Five year-old capital murder trial is moving forward in lowndes county.

Derrick bankhead is accused of playing a role in the shooting death of his cousin.

District attorney scott colom says the trial is scheduled to begin next week.

Eddie bankhead was shot at his college street home in columbus back in july 2011.

Investigators believe it was an armed robbery that led to the shooting.

Columbus police say three people wearing masks went into the house.

By the time officers arrived, bankhead was found in a car near the home with a gunshot wound.

Bankhead died a short time after the shooting at a local hospital.

A man