UCA Campus Sexual Assault

Students i spoke to at the university of arkansas campus expressed their concerns about this recent sexual assault that happened on the calmly campus army says smith is a junior at the university of central arkansas in says she was shocked when she heard about an alleged sexual assault on campus defected and larry i think it an email anything about it i don't understand why twenty three year old you see a student emmanuel owed to faces charges for sexual assault that happened a college dorm back on august eighth and inherit of any sexual assault here in the last three years i've been other students on campus say they aren't surprise that some problem because it's a big campus you know there's going to be eyes out there that are going to create the latest incident was reported a little over a week before the first day of classes students living in dorms after time are usually rolled in summer classes or a member of an of led a group it's very i mean because coming on from small towns first in says he received an email a week before moving day calling for a mandatory see declines for incoming students we're seeing emails are saying mandatory presentation over you know sexual assault and what you read it is notice how reported for tristen who is new on campus he's just hoping something like this doesn't happen again before it to happen where i live no this sir is there's a problem arrest records show she was giving a twenty thousand dollar bond they want to comment on this incident but say they will have safety programs for students in the upcoming months