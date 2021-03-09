Pueblo South dominates Wheat Ridge for zero week win

... no rob namnoum but hey - what the heck - cue the music it's the baby blitz ... pueblo south hosting the wheat ridge farmers ... 1.) south fell behind by a touchdown early ... but a nice drive by the colts ends with a 15-yard steve brock scamper ... extra point is missed ... it's 7-6 farmers ... 2.) until this ... zach cozzolino drops back to pass ... and drops an absolute dime on marcel barbee ... 35-yard score ... barbee loves it ... 3.) then ... next drive ... cozzolino tommy pannunzio ... younger brother of south standout isaiah ... 47-yards and another colts score ... 4.) cozzolino puts another shrimp on the barbee to cap the half ... barbee finishes with 6 catches for 143 yards and 3 touch downs ... none better than that one ... cozzolino goes 7-of-10 for 197 and 4 scores ... colts stampede to a zero week win ... 55-21 ...