Central's Late Rally Falls Short in Loss to Bulldogs

The break... friday nights feel a whole lot better when football season rolls around...and tonight's zero week continues at stocker stadium with another western slope rivalry...as the palisade bulldogs play host to the central warriors who are looking for their first win over palisade in nearly a decade.... bulldogs up 7-0 nothing after the first...junior austin bernal gets by the defense and only sees green grass in front of him for almost 60 yards...he gonna take that to the 14 yard line... to set up the field goal for isaac maestas, yes the kid can run, and he can kick too, puts the bulldogs up 10-0 mid way through the second quarter... but it wasn't just the dogs' offense, palisade's "d" too much for the warriors, swarming q-b ej barrera all night...palisade's danny tate with the sack... and, same drive, tate gets by the line again and that's sack number two in a matter of minutes for the bulldog... they'll go up 18-0 after a central botched punt attempt.... but the warriors making one last push to get on the board before half, and barrera connects with his favorite receiver, darrion alton.... so sophomore cade balleweg can do the rest...you may remember him as the lightning-fast freshman who ran for over 800 yards last season...he sets himself up to finish the drive here... puts central on the board...and central made a game of this late...but the bulldogs are too much to handle...palisade gets the