The fans -- a lot of energy out there tonight so let's find out our latest nominees for fan of the week...> loud crowd -- the sherando student section bringing the noise...> bulldog nation in martinsburg -- they found the cameras and let everyone know it -- love the enthusiasm...> out to colonel country -- james wood had their place rocking too -- cowbells and megaphones to cheer on the colonels...> applemanias --- check out the crowd at musselman -- it's hard to get much crazier than this -- wow props to them...> and finally -- pioneer pride -- they had a lot to cheer about tonight -- millbrook won big and now their fans are finalist for fan of the week... remember to vote online at your4state.com jason: that does it for this edition of the sports connection....i'm jason dumas...have a great weekend!!!