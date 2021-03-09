SportsBeat Week One (Part 4)

Over a minute.

Agree on color schemes for their uniforms, but not much else <> first play for johnstown was not a memorable one.

Running back bryce gibson takes the handoff and he coughs up the football and the panthers pounce it.

<> a few plays later big, nick hite, finds pay dirt.

A great start for penn cambria as they go up 7-0.

<> but johnstown strikes back.

Austin barber sets up a little screen pass for exree loe and he does the rest.

Look at this speed.

Loe goes 70 yards and does a little flip into the end zone.

Johnstown cruises from there 42-21 the final.

Cambria heights heads out to richland and the rams were waiting for them..

We pick it up third quarter, rams up 21-14.

Ethan dabbs rolls out but his pass is picked off by nick brawley.

The junior safety makes a nice return putting heights in great field position.

<> a few plays later james baum fakes the hand off and does the work himself.

10 yard touchdown run and we are tied at 21.

<> this game was full of big plays.

Heights looking to take the lead -- but baum makes a bad throw.

Logan bowser takes it back to the house.

Richland opens the season with a big win at home 33-21 over cambria hieghts.

Somerset and central cambria start 2016 against one another the golden eagles have some big shoes to fill this season, and george coyle is about to volunterr to do just that.

He's going to cover a lot of ground, bobing and weaving through traffic, and no one' )s going to catch him.

He's running out of gas so he just dives for the endzone.

That would get him conditioned for his next jog.

This one more direct as breaks loose and heads right down the middle of the field.

Somerset loves the big play potential, as austin hemminger reels off a long touchdown scamper of his own, the golden eagles win 33-6.

The mustangs defending their house against ferndale and portage wastes little time getting back in the endzone, the pitch goes to braedon st clair and he's going for six, as the mustangs storm out of the gate.

Next drive, kyler swires on the quarterback keeper gets just enough to make it on the scoreboard.

Swires would get to showcase his arm later.

The junior drops back and airs it down field and hits st clair in stride, as portage cruises, 49-6.

And shade and conemaugh township have big plans for 2016 this was one of the few big offensive plays in the first half.

Jeff tresnicky connects on a deep pass to ryan cotchen.

<> but defense shined in this game.

Shade's dylan valine harassed the quarterback.

Here he makes a big sack to stop a drive.

<> the indians were just as physical.

Final seconds of the first half -- caleb maurer piles on quarterback brady fyfe.

Conemaugh township scored a touchdown in the final two minutes -- and go on to win 20 - 14.

United tops saltsburg, 18-8 and blairsville takes it to west shamokin, 28-18.

When sportsbeat returns, we' )ll have our first star and play of the week.